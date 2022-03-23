Speculation swirls about whether Mo Brooks will flip on Trump: 'Jan. 6 committee just found its star witness'

Former President Donald Trump announced that he was withdrawing his endorsement of Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), who is running for U.S. Senate in Alabama. Brooks, who is running behind in the polls, evidently angered Trump when he refused to declare Trump won the 2020 election.
In a shocking statement, Brooks responded to Trump's release revealing the personal conversations that he had with Trump, in which the former president directly told him to overrule the election and hold another vote. Brooks, a lawyer, would know that this directly links Trump to an effort to overthrow the election.
READ: People's Convoy organizer scrambles to quell rebellion from truckers who think they're wasting their time: report
The startling admission was compared to the infamous "flip" that former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen made after Trump abandoned him. Some giggled at the internal GOP drama while others noted the significance for the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and what lead up to it.
See some of the comments below:
Mo Brooks was a top proponent of Trump's big lie and a leader of Trump's push to illegally overturn the 2020 election. Today he admits Donald Trump "asked [him] to rescind the 2020 elections" and lead what was essentially a coup, which Brooks says he knew was unconstitutional.https://twitter.com/akarl_smith/status/1506675397307650048\u00a0\u2026— Rep. Don Beyer (@Rep. Don Beyer) 1648057544
Sen. Richard Shelby, who backs his former chief Katie Boyd Britt\u2019s bid to take his seat, told me of Trump withdrawing his endorsement of Mo Brooks: \u201cI think his campaign was tanking anyway,\u201d adding that Brooks used Trump\u2019s backing to get his sea legs.\n\n\u201cThose legs are gone now.\u201d— Manu Raju (@Manu Raju) 1648052661
The @January6thCmte just found its star witness.https://twitter.com/akarl_smith/status/1506675397307650048\u00a0\u2026— Rick Wilson (@Rick Wilson) 1648055876
This is also known as a coup. Donald Trump was trying to get Mo Brooks to assist in a coup.\n\nDonald Trump and anyone who participated in the coup attempt must be prosecuted.https://twitter.com/spiroagnewghost/status/1506678488832491520\u00a0\u2026— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch.com) 1648056864
Sounds like the January 6 committee needs to subpoena Mo Brooks.https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1506677341765910537\u00a0\u2026— Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid \ud83d\ude37 (@Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid \ud83d\ude37) 1648055139
Something tells me the Jan. 6 Committee will soon come knocking on Mo Brooks\u2019 door for this statement alone.https://twitter.com/MacFarlaneNews/status/1506684218125991941\u00a0\u2026— Andrew Desiderio (@Andrew Desiderio) 1648056987
I'm old enough to remember when Mo Brooks was endorsed by Donald Trump.— Jeff Timmer (@Jeff Timmer) 1648048691
pic.twitter.com/xkd5CfNTm5— Spiro Agnew\u2019s Ghost \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Spiro Agnew\u2019s Ghost \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1648057162
I bet when Mo Brooks told a mob of incels to \u201ctake down names and kick some ass,\u201d he didn\u2019t think it meant Trump withdrawing his endorsement for his senate seat.— Kate \ud83e\udd0d\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\udf3b\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Kate \ud83e\udd0d\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\udf3b\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1648048202
Mo Brooks, a general in the big lie army, loses his endorsement and finally says the quiet part out loud.pic.twitter.com/HaWdukUNw0— Rep. Dean Phillips \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@Rep. Dean Phillips \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1648056964
Mo Brooks is in deep.\n\nProsecutors and plaintiffs love it when defendants to start pointing their fingers at each other.https://twitter.com/Teri_Kanefield/status/1506688214366490624\u00a0\u2026— Teri Kanefield (@Teri Kanefield) 1648058033
Me watching Mo Brooks and Trump throw out statements this morning.pic.twitter.com/aMnZq1laD8— \ud83c\udf3b Kaz Weida \ud83c\udf3b (@\ud83c\udf3b Kaz Weida \ud83c\udf3b) 1648058012
An eye-popping statement from one time Trump ally Rep. Mo Brooks (who spoke at the ellipse rally!) about what Trump asked him to do after Jan 6 to overturn the election. \n\n\u201c.. remove Joe Biden from the WH immediately put President Trump back in the WH.\u201d\n\nvia/ \u2066@GabbyOrr_\u2069pic.twitter.com/8NPDJdEEVQ— Ryan Nobles (@Ryan Nobles) 1648055440
Just so you don\u2019t get confused\u2026\n\nMel Brooks- Extremely funny\n\nMo Brooks- Extremely fun to laugh at— Tony Posnanski (@Tony Posnanski) 1648044799
If Mo Brooks hasn't already gotten a DOJ subpoena, he will now. \n\nBut there's also no reason for him not to respond to a subpoena. \n\nhttps://mobrooks.com/statement-by-mo-brooks/\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/JHS6Z28AtO— emptywheel (@emptywheel) 1648059110
Mo Brooks saying in statement today what he told me last week: Trump wanted Brooks to lead effort to remove Biden from presidency and Trump believed he would then return to White House.pic.twitter.com/FAyKkRUhE9— Paul Gattis (@Paul Gattis) 1648054785
Mo Brooks has updated his profile.pic.twitter.com/QjoxnWPERF— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch.com) 1648058734
So this is where we are at\n\nDonald Trump told Mo Brooks to Overturn the Election\n\nI want this on the Front Page of every Newspaper in the country. \n\nGoodbye DFG!— Badd Company (@Badd Company) 1648057983
Remember when Jason Miller and others were dishonestly claiming that all Trump wanted was to send the electoral vote slates back to the states?\n\nStatement from Rep. Mo Brooks today:\n\nhttps://mobrooks.com/statement-by-mo-brooks/\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/jf74bJa9rn— S.V. D\u00e1te (@S.V. D\u00e1te) 1648058584
Shorter Mo Brooks: Trump is a deranged lunatic but I couldn\u2019t say that while I still had his endorsement.https://twitter.com/macfarlanenews/status/1506684218125991941\u00a0\u2026— Eric Columbus (@Eric Columbus) 1648059503
BREAKING NEWS-- EXPLOSIVE! Mo Brooks, in an act of revenge for Trump withdrawing his endorsement today, just issued a statement that should finally put Trump behind bars: https://www.downwithtyranny.com/post/will-trump-drive-georgia-into-the-democratic-column-again\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/OtR7cZAHqp— Howie Klein (@Howie Klein) 1648057136