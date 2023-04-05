Maddow details all of the terrible things that are about to hit Trump in the coming weeks

April will not be a good month for Donald Trump, as several court appearances and procedures for many of the former president’s other legal troubles are scheduled this month.
"While he's campaigning!" Joy Reid noted Tuesday night during a panel discussion with Rachel Maddow and other MSNBC hosts.
"Think about that fact. If he has a hearing in December. What if the first hearing is in January? When is Iowa and New Hampshire? Is it around then? Is he going to be flying back and forth between Des Moines and New York City to do … how does he keep his image of Teflon Don going while he is having to be like, 'I will let you finish with this campaign thing, but I need to fly to New York for this hearing in this case that I'm in.'"
"I mean, next week's got the deposition in the quarter billion dollar civil fraud case that Letitia James has brought against him," said Maddow. "That is next week. After that is the Fox News Dominion trials — which is going to be a week's worth of testimony about how all the most famous right-wingers in the country think that he is a dork."\
"Demonic!" MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace cut in, citing text messages and emails from Fox hosts behind the scenes.
"And a week after that is the E. Jean Carroll trial, in which he is accused of both rape and defamation," Maddow added.
Alex Wagner pointed out that there is also the matter of Fani Willis’ case in Georgia.
