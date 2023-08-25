'Handsome guy': Joe Biden breaks silence on Trump mugshot

Donald Trump and Joe Biden (AFP)
Joe Biden hasn’t been saying much about his predecessor’s ongoing legal troubles, but the president on Friday broke his silence about Donald Trump’s mugshot.
The former president’s booking photo has been circulating widely on social media, with Trump himself posting it on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, in his first post on the site since being booted two days after the insurrection in D.C.
“I did see it on television,” Biden told reporters in video CSPAN posted on social media.
“Handsome guy. Wonderful guy," he added.
Watch the video below or click the link.
