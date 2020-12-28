Rupert Murdoch's NY Post begs Trump to stop 'cheering for a coup' and accept defeat​​​
Donald Trump prior to boarding Marine One on Oct. 30, 2020. (Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour)

The conservative New York Post editorial board on Monday published a scathing editorial asking President Donald Trump to accept that he really did lose the 2020 presidential election.

The editorial begins by chiding the president for being far more focused on overturning his own clear defeat rather than ensuring Republicans win two crucial Senate races in Georgia on January 5th.

"Unfortunately, you're obsessed with the next day, Jan. 6, when Congress will, in a pro forma action, certify the Electoral College vote," writes the Rupert Murdoch-owned tabloid. "You have tweeted that, as long as Republicans have 'courage,' they can overturn the results and give you four more years in office. In other words, you're cheering for an undemocratic coup."

The editorial then shreds Trump for allying with conspiracy theorists who are telling him what he wants to hear about his chances of remaining president.

"Sidney Powell is a crazy person," the editors write. "Michael Flynn suggesting martial law is tantamount to treason. It is shameful."

The editorial then warns Trump that his legacy will take a massive blow if Democrats win the Senate in just over a week.

"Democrats will try to write you off as a one-term aberration and, frankly, you're helping them do it," the editors write.

Read the whole piece here.