'Sometimes God says no': Even Mike Lindell's friends are worried about his doomed quest to overturn Trump's loss

Mike Lindell, the Trump-loving CEO of MyPillow, believes that God has tasked him with overturning the 2020 presidential election and returning former President Donald Trump to the White House.

However, one longtime friend of Lindell's tells Politico that she worries Lindell's purported divine purpose is only going to end in pain.

"Mike makes me nervous because he's so hyper... I like what he's trying to do, but I think he might be going too far," said Jeanette Lenzen, who rented space to Lindell when he was first getting started in the pillow business. "He just has all the faith in God that God's going to help him get all this stuff. But sometimes, God says 'No.'"

Arne Carlson, a former two-term Republican governor of Minnesota, said that Lindell has done massive damage to himself, as many in the GOP once considered him a potential candidate for governor.

In particular, Carlson doubts Lindell can survive being the butt of late-night comedy show jokes.

"Once you get on those late-night comedies on TV, that's a tough ordeal to survive," he explained. "I think he's just being laughed at."

That said, Wisconsin Trump supporter Lori Wallender tells Politico that she really believes that God has made Lindell into a divine vessel for restoring Trump's presidency.

"He's part of who God sent to save us, and I really believe that," she said. "I know Mike gets these messages and follows what he's told, maybe in a dream, and he's following that path."