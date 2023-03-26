Jan. 6 grand jury witnesses are being asked what 'national security levers' Trump was trying to pull

CBS News revealed a smidgen of news nested in a shocking episode of "Face the Nation," in which Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) blamed Democrats for Donald Trump celebrating Jan. 6 attackers at his Waco, Texas rally over the weekend.

After, however, reporter Robert Costa noted that special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into Donald Trump's role in the Jan. 6 attacks had taken a turn.

"Based on our reporting, the special counsel is tightening his investigation around former President Trump when it comes to January 6, now compelling some of his top aides and allies to testify under oath about their private conversations with Trump," he explained. "That means there's no privilege, no executive privilege they can cite to try to block any kind of testimony on those issues."

This has been a losing battle for a number of officials that attempted to assert executive privilege during the House Select Committee's investigation into the insurrection and the attempt to overthrow the 2020 election. Ultimately, Congress voted to hold a few of those subpoenaed in contempt of Congress and those proceedings are moving forward despite the House changing hands to the GOP.

"We know the special counsel is looking into a possible conspiracy case against Trump and people around him about trying to block the congressional proceedings on January 6," Costa continued. "We're going to potentially hear now from Mark Meadows. Robert O'Brien, the former national security adviser, John Ratcliffe, the former director of national intelligence."

Costa went on to say that witnesses brought to the grand jury are being asked about the kind of "national security levers Trump was asking about in those final days."

Some of the militia members had said over chats that it was important that they riot so that it would give Trump what he needed to declare the Insurrection Act of 1807 or declare martial law. That would then allow him to deploy the military, seize voting machines, and ultimately allow him to stay in office. Trump had toyed with the idea during the summer of 2020 during the protests of the slaying of George Floyd.

Costa also brought up the document theft case, which is also being investigated by the special counsel. He noted that it's extremely rare for a judge to call in a defendant's lawyer to testify. As legal analysts explained this week, it only happens if there is enough evidence that a crime was committed. It means that a judge believes that's exactly what happened.

"Evan Corcoran, Trump's lawyer in this case, [is] now being told to come in, and he did come in for hours on Friday," Costa said. "And he didn't just talk about his broad view. He had to share audio files, notes, details about all of his conversations with Trump about how Trump handled those federal requests about classified documents. Think back to the Mar-a-Lago FBI search last summer. Corcoran was pressed about what was Trump doing at that intense time. And that really gives the prosecutors a prism into what really happened."

Costa later added more details on Twitter about the information he's gathered.

"Sources directly familiar with witnesses and questions tell me it's clear Special Counsel is now 'tightening' the Jan. 6 probe around Trump and his inner circle, with focus on infamous 12-18-20 Oval [Office meeting], and efforts to push national security, DOJ official," he tweeted. "Witnesses have been pressed in recent weeks about [Rudy] Giuliani, [Sidney] Powell and others who sought to use levers of government to stop the certification of the election… and sources directly involved believe a case on conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding could be in works."

See the segment in the video below or at the link here.