'These guys are so bad at this!': Trump's co-conspirators mocked by prosecutor for holding meetings 'in the bushes'

During an appearance on MSNBC's "The Saturday Show," State Attorney for Palm Beach County Dave Aronberg couldn't contain his amusement about the antics of close aides to Donald Trump who have now found themselves under federal indictment for obstructing justice as part of an alleged scheme to destroy Mar-a-Lago surveillance videos.
Asked about the Department of Justice's case against Trump and associates Walt Nauta and Carlos De Olivera for attempts to cover up criminality, the Florida prosecutor at one point blurted, "These guys are so bad at this."
As he noted, the government's case contains accusations that Nauta and De Olivera also suspiciously met outside Mar-a-Lago by climbing through bushes to get to each other.
"Jonathan, these guys are so bad at this. You know, this is amateur hour," Aronberg smirked. "You're talking about obstruction which is punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Obstruction is also really dangerous for defendants because it leads to other convictions, because why are you obstructing? Why are you trying to destroy videos? Because you know you are guilty. It's consciousness of guilt of other potential crimes like crimes under the Espionage Act."
"This is all bad for the former president, but I am just mystified at how about bad these folks are," he added. " I mean they are sending text messages to each other with the hush emoji. They're meeting in the bushes? In bushes outside of Mar-a-Lago, and they're talking about loyalty tests to each other as if they are Pauly Walnuts?"
"Why don't they just type, 'I hope the FBI's not listening!'" he joked before adding, "It's so bad."
