Trump seethed at 'ultimate betrayal' after Netanyahu congratulated Biden on 2020 win: report

Former President Donald Trump was reportedly enraged last year when then-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted out congratulations to President Joe Biden on his victory in the 2020 election.

Forward reports that journalist Michael Wolff's new book, titled "Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency," claims that Trump felt personally betrayed by Netanyahu's call, even though it is custom for American allies to congratulate incoming presidents on their victories.

"It was startling to aides, however much they were anticipating an eruption, that Trump's wrath fell on Bibi Netanyahu," Wolff writes, according to Forward. "There was his belief that he had singularly done more for Israel than any American president — and that therefore he was owed. And now sold out."

Trump also described Netanyahu's tweet congratulating Biden as an "ultimate betrayal."

What's more, Trump's frustration with Netanyahu was coupled with his anger that so few American Jews had voted for him, as he believed they would be loyal to him for supporting Israel so staunchly, Wolff claims.

Trump last month publicly complained that American Jews "don't love Israel enough" only around 20 percent of them backed his 2020 re-election bid.

Those remarks echo those made by Trump in 2019 when he said that "any Jewish people that vote for a Democrat, I think it shows either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty."