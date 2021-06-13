Trump isn't coming back and New York City residents are thrilled: 'He’d always been a citywide joke'

According to a piece in the New York Daily News, Donald Trump is not missed by the residents of New York City who are pleased that he has exiled himself to Florida and his golf course in New Jersey after failing to be re-elected last November.

Trump's current status in NYC was summed up by one of his former employees, Trump Org exec Barbara Res, who told the paper, "He used to think he was the king of New York. And now he can't come here without 10,000 people protesting and hating his guts."

As NYDN's Chris Sommerfeldt and Larry McShane wrote, the only things awaiting the ex-president in Manhattan are criminal investigations.

"And so the NYC pariah winters in Florida, with plans to stay in New Jersey this summer. His latest public appearance came way off-Broadway in Greenville, N.C., a full 500 miles south of his old digs and the lingering problems back in his hometown: A criminal investigation conducted jointly by Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. and state Attorney General Letitia James as well as two defamation lawsuits by women accusing Trump of sexual assault," they wrote before adding, "The Queens-born Trump, the one-time gossip column habitué and tabloid headline maker, remains widely reviled across the city where he was overwhelmingly spurned by his old neighbors last November. Joe Biden of Scranton, Pa., trounced local guy Trump by 1.6 million votes, collecting 76% of the city's ballots."

According to longtime journalist Tom Robbins, Trump was always regarded with a wary eye among locals.

"He was simply the kind of New Yorker where you could never believe a single word that the guy ever said," the journalist recalled. "Every word a lie. A con man. That's Donald Trump. That's exactly who he was."

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, stated he doubts the ex-president will allow himself to return to the city he is so closely associated with.

"He needs the adulation of the crowds like you need oxygen to survive," Cohen suggested. "Now that he is persona non grata in New York City, he relocated to Palm Beach — where he believes he is universally adored."

Writing for the Atlantic, Peter Mehlman -- like Trump, also from Queens -- said Trump's departure from Manhattan to the Oval Office brought home how New Yorkers really feel about him.

"It took the presidency for him to learn that he'd always been a citywide joke," he wrote.

You can read more here.