An official at the Washington D.C federal courthouse where a grand jury is investigating former President Donald Trump's role in efforts to overturn the 2020 election said no indictment had been returned Thursday and none was expected for the rest of the day, Politico’s Josh Gerstein reports.

Trump earlier in the day posted on his Truth Social website that his legal team met with the special counsel Jack Smith's investigators in what he described as a “productive” meeting.

“My attorneys had a productive meeting with the DOJ this morning, explaining in detail that I did nothing wrong, was advised by many lawyers, and that an Indictment of me would only further destroy our Country. No indication of notice was given during the meeting — Do not trust the Fake News on anything!” Trump said.