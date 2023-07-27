Donald Trump
Brooks Kraft/ Getty Images

Donald Trump's lawyers have been notified that the former president will be indicted in the Jan. 6 case.

His attorneys Todd Blanche and John Lauro met Thursday morning with special counsel Jack Smith's team as a federal grand jury met at a Washington, D.C., courthouse, and two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told NBC News that federal prosecutors told them to expect him to be charged in the investigation of his efforts to overturn his election loss.

Trump has already been indicted by the special prosecutor for his mishandling of classified documents and he also faces business fraud charges in New York, and he seems poised to be indicted in Georgia for his post-election activity.

SmartNews