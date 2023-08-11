‘Not a normal political season’: Journalist says Trump using election as a ‘shield’ from legal peril

Veteran journalist Maggie Haberman on Friday predicted that the indictments facing former President Donald Trump are likely to cause measurable turbulence in the 2024 presidential campaign.

The New York Times’ senior political correspondent during an appearance on CNN’s “The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer” said 2024 will more closely resemble “a series of legal actions with wrapped around a political campaign” than a traditional election year.

Haberman’s comments came in response to a question from Blitzer over what to expect after Judge Tanya Chutkan warned Trump’s lawyers on Friday that the former president’s repeated use of inflammatory statements would likely accelerate the pace of his case.

“Next we're going to see again whether Trump, you know, does something that the judge considers violative of this order on social media. We look for what Trump says this weekend when he's in Iowa, we look at the next debate and whether the first debate and whether Trump actually goes, but we’ve…never seen anything like this,” Haberman said.

“This is a series of legal actions with wrapped around a political campaign. This is not a normal political season. Trump obviously, is using this campaign as something of a shield. We've been talking about that long before he actually got in the race. It's part of why he got in the race as early as he did, and also to freeze the field, but we should be looking for everything that he says about these cases, any change in language, any way that he handles it differently. And again, what the judges in the cases do.”

Watch the video below or click here.