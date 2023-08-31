'Like 2020 all over': Trump again accused of wrongfully pressuring Georgia lawmakers

Donald Trump on Wednesday appeared to turn to his 2020 playbook in an effort to shut down an indictment alleging he tried to overturn Georgia’s election that year.

Trump in a video he posted on his Truth Social expressed support for a Georgia state senator who on Tuesday issued a call to remove Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who earlier this month indicted the former president and 18 co-defendants on allegations they interfered with the 2020 election.

Trump lauded “highly respected Georgia State Senator Colton Moore,” who, on Tuesday during an appearance on Steve Bannon’s “The War Room,” said during a recent conversation with a fellow state senator that they discussed “taking action right now because if we don't, our constituencies are gonna be fighting it in the streets.”

“Do you want a civil war? I don't want a civil war. I don't want to have to draw my rifle. I want to make this problem go away with my legislative means of doing so, and the first step to getting that done is defunding Fani Willis of any Georgia tax dollars," Moore said.

Trump said that Moore “deserves thanks and congratulations of everyone for having the courage and conviction to fight the radical left lunatics who are so badly hurting in the great state of Georgia and threatening the great USA itself.”

“Failed DA Fani Willis who has allowed Atlanta, Fulton County to become a record sending murder and violent crime Warzone with almost no retribution for those murderers. Shockingly indicted your favorite president, me, for a perfect phone call. She is very bad for America. She is very bad for Georgia. And the bottom line is we're going to win. We're going to turn our country around. I want to thank the great people of Georgia, putting up with this crap.”

AJC political reporter Greg Bluestein likened the rhetoric to what got Trump into legal trouble in the Peach State in the first place.

“This is like 2020 all over again as Trump presses Georgia lawmakers to do something that they can’t legally do. Back then, it was overturning the election results,” Bluestein wrote on his social media account.

“Now it’s calling a special legislative session to oust District Attorney Fani Willis from office. #gapol,” the reporter added.