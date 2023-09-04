'Truisms about his own behavior': Ex-GOP rep says Biden accusations are Trump projection

Former Rep. David Jolly (R-Fla.) said Monday that Donald Trump’s latest corruption allegations against President Joe Biden say more about how the former president views himself.

Jolly during an appearance on MSNBC’s “Lindsey Reiser Reports” acknowledged that the attacks resonate with a segment of the electorate that’s been sold on the “Biden crime family” narrative the former president and right-wing media have pushed.

Jolly was responding to a question on a particular NBC News report on how Trump’s attacks against Biden have shifted from him being too old and incompetent to hold office to being a criminal mastermind.

“Now, facing four criminal indictments and gearing up for a 2024 rematch, the former president is changing course to depict his successor as a nefarious mastermind who is pulling the strings of a complex justice system without leaving any fingerprints,” the report said.

“Will voters buy it?” asked Reiser.

“Not if they spot the projection from Donald Trump,” Jolly said.

“I mean, look, we know about Donald Trump, usually when he makes an accusation, there's some truisms about his own behavior and personality. But this narrative of the ‘Biden crime family,’ the words of Republicans and Fox News does hold tight within the Republican constituency. I think the intriguing thing is neither one of those takes by Donald Trump approach policies, and that's where Joe Biden and Democrats are in a favorable position this election cycle. They can talk about domestic policies that are lifting all Americans and health care and education, the economy, industry.

“Donald Trump wants to wrangle over his own personal jeopardy issues and tried to blame Joe Biden for the deep state. Joe Biden's got a strong message on how he's helping Americans Donald Trump just on how he's trying to help himself.”

