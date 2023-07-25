The special counsel’s office has interviewed former Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue, NBC News reports.

Donoghue briefly served as deputy attorney general in the final months of the Trump administration as the former president sought to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Donoghue’s notes of conversations between Donald Trump and acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen revealed the former president’s plan to overturn the election.

"What Donoghue's notes suggest is that Trump had fully bought into the effort that would eventually become his Alamo: having Republican legislators block the electoral-vote counting due to take place at the Capitol on Jan. 6," columnist Philip Bump wrote for The Washington Post in 2021.

Donoghue testified before the House Jan. 6 committee that Trump presented a “arsenal of allegations” that were determined to be untruthful.

“For the department to insert itself into the political process this way, I think would have had grave consequences for the country. It may very well have spiraled us into a constitutional crisis,” Donoghue told the committee.