Michael Cohen reveals the weird truth about Trump's trading cards
President Donald Trump and Michael Cohen, composite image. (Photo of Trump by Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen appeared on his streaming broadcast for Boxing Day where he addressed a number of questions from followers including the ongoing sales of the MAGA trading cards.

He began by attacking the coordinated efforts from the right on TikTok, where supporters of Trump are using the site's algorithm against him to silence his comments. Over the course of the past several years, Trump and his followers have worked to block any criticism of Trump. It means each time Cohen logs into TikTok his account is "frozen pending appeal."

He then commented that the NFT cards from Trump are indicative of how he sees himself.

"It's an absolute scam," Cohen said. "First of all, the funniest part of it is in his own words he turned around and — in his own words — I'm talking about Donald — he turned around and claimed that these are all depictions of his career and his life. Now, like I've said on television, I've known Donald for many, many years, for almost a decade and a half and I can assure you, he's never been a cowboy. I don't think Donald's ever sat on a horse in his own life. He sure hasn't been an astronaut. Nor — he's never been a boxer! Never been a superhero! I mean, that's the funny thing. Unless when he was a kid they got him in costume to go around his Queens neighborhood in order to pick up some candy. He's not a superhero shooting lasers out of his eyes. This is, in his mind, how he sees himself in all these memorable type of roles, you know cowboys and astronauts and superheroes and whatnot."

He went on to call it "truly amazing" that anyone could be that deluded into believing "what Donald believes about himself."

Cohen went on to say that there are likely going to be legal issues for Trump around the NFTs because all of the art that was used for the trading cards don't belong to him and it could land him in lawsuits. He described it as an "illegal" use of the artwork that supersedes the concerns about the NFT itself.

See Cohen's broadcast in the video below:


SmartNews