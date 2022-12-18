'It's this thing you can't buy': Fox News reporter laughs out loud at Trump's trading cards
Fox News contributor Griff Jenkins laughed out loud on Sunday while reporting on former President Donald Trump's NFT trading cards.

"It was amazing, the other day, all this media chatter about Donald Trump putting on Truth Social, 'major announcement,'" Fox News host Howard Kurtz told Jenkins. "Would it be the campaign? Would he be dropping out? Was he going to announce a new thing?"

As Kurtz reported the story, Jenkins laughed out loud.

"It turned out to be — drumroll please — Donald Trump digital playing cards!" he exclaimed as Jenkins cackled.

"I saved my Christmas shopping list. My wife is getting that one with Trump and the laser eyes," Jenkins joked.

"You don't even know how to buy it," Kurtz said.

"Look, exactly!" Jenkins agreed. "It's this thing you can't buy and there's no wrapping, by the way, if you buy it at 99 bucks a pop."

"It landed where it belongs, which was in the [Saturday Night Live ] open last night," he added. "It's got to be greatly disappointing for die-hard Trump supporters who are looking for his return in 2024 to save the nation from the left and Biden. And yet, he's now [selling] these NFT cards for 99 bucks. I mean, what's next, Howie? Celebrity autographs appearances at an auto show? Come on."

Watch the video below from Fox News or at the link.

