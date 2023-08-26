Watergate prosecutor shows what Trump should have learned from Nixon

Donald Trump's arrest in Georgia was "sad to see," according to a former Watergate prosecutor who said if things had been handled differently with Richard Nixon, then Trump's legal woes could have been avoided.

Assistant Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports was asked about the recent mugshot of the former president, and how it compared to Nixon's chief of staff and other top officials.



"It's sad to see people who had such power, who are accused of crimes, and of course in Watergate, convicted of crimes, which may happen in this case. So, it's sad," Wine-Banks said.

She added:

"Seeing the actual president made me think about the fact that, I believed that we should indict Richard Nixon, and that maybe if we had accomplished that, and if we hadn't been stymied by special prosecutor ... saying 'no, impeachment is the right way to go,' at a time when impeachment was actually a viable, real thing, that maybe Donald Trump would have learned that the law applies to the president, and he can't do the things that he did."

"So I am sad that we weren't able to do that," she added.

