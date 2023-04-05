'I'll tell you why you're wrong': The View clashes over gravity of Trump charges
"The View" co-hosts Alyssa Farah Griffin and Sunny Hostin clashed over the seriousness of charges unveiled against Donald Trump.

The former president was indicted Tuesday on 34 counts of business fraud related to hush money payoffs to two alleged mistresses before the 2016 election, and Griffin – a former Trump White House staffer – listed reasons she thinks the case didn't amount to much.

"Two things can be true at once," Griffin said Wednesday. "Yesterday was a bad day for Donald Trump, the first indicted former president. I want to see this guy held accountable [but] this case is not taking Donald Trump down. I say that for a couple of reasons."

Hostin asked how she was so sure, and Griffin said the ex-president would likely escape serious consequences even if convicted.

"There was no conspiracy charge, which a lot of folks were looking to see," Griffin said, and Hostin said that was a harder charge to prove. "The felony charges, the maximum sentence is four years but this is a first-time offender, it's a non-violent crime, it's a class C felony. Every legal expert I've talked to has said a fine and probation if he's even convicted.

Hostin cut in and provided her credentials as a former prosecutor.

"I'll tell you why you're wrong, is this legal expert," Hostin said, pointing to herself. "That is wrong, and I'll tell you why you're wrong. Prosecutors are not only in the business of prosecuting crimes, we're in the business of sending out a message. If you let the president of the United States be found guilty of one to 34 counts, even if they're misdemeanors, and he gets to go home scot-free, you're sending a message to the country."

