Trump promises he will never take a plea deal as he awaits Georgia indictment: report

Donald Trump reportedly vowed Saturday he will never accept any plea deal in any of the criminal cases against him, as prosecutors in Georgia are expected to hand down another indictment against the former president.

Trump, who reporting suggests could be hit with an indictment out of Georgia as early as Tuesday of next week, has ruled out the potential for taking a deal from prosecutors, according to Forbes.

"Former President Donald Trump said Saturday he would not take a plea deal in a 2020 election interference case he faces in Georgia that is expected to be presented before a grand jury early next week, affirming 'we don’t ever take a plea deal' as he faces a potential fourth indictment," it reported.

Forbes also noted some additional context:

"Speaking to reporters in Des Moines, Iowa, while leaving the State Fair, Trump was asked if he would take a plea deal in the Georgia case, responding 'I don’t do plea deals, we did nothing wrong,' and labeling a reporter’s inquiry as a 'wise guy question.'"

It continued:

"Though the reporter asked about the election interference case in Georgia, Trump used the question to critique his three indictments, claiming they were 'brought out by Biden, who can’t even put two sentences together.'"

