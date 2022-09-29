Trump's 'ultimate grift' was getting himself Nobel Peace Prize nomination for 'fake nuclear deal': reporter

New Yorker reporter Susan Glasser revealed to The Bulwark's Charlie Sykes this week what she believed to be former President Donald Trump's "ultimate grift."

While appearing on Sykes' podcast, Glasser talked about how Trump lobbied to get himself nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his ultimately unfruitful efforts to get North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons.

"Donald Trump bragged and bragged and bragged about his, by the way, nonexistent nuclear deal with Kim Jong-un," Glasser said. "And he would go to rallies and say, 'Would you believe it, the prime minister of Japan has nominated me for a Nobel Peace Prize!'"

There was much more to Trump's nomination for the prestigious prize than met the eye, however.

IN OTHER NEWS: Experts slam Judge Cannon's latest pro-Trump ruling: ‘Hilarious, corrupt, shameless, and obvious’

"Then we learn, in the course of reporting for this book, that, in fact, the reason Shinzo Abe nominated Donald Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize is that Donald Trump had him to a private dinner, just the two of them, at Trump Tower in the fall of 2018 at which he asked Shinzo Abe to nominate him."

Trump ultimately didn't care about winning the prize, said Glasser, as much as being able to brag about having been nominated.

"To me that is the ultimate grift," she said. "A fake nuclear deal, a fake nomination for the Peace Prize, it's got it all."

Trump ultimately was not awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

Listen to the full interview at this link.