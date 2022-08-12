Trump allies accused FBI of planting evidence because there's 'no innocent explanation' for what he did: legal expert
President Donald Trump (image via Nicholas Kamm/AFP).

Allies of former President Donald Trump accused the Federal Bureau of Investigation of "planting" evidence during their search of his Mar-a-Lago resort, even before the FBI revealed any of the evidence they had gathered.

In light of revelations that the FBI was searching for nuclear documents and other highly sensitive intelligence at Mar-a-Lago, University of Michigan Law Professor and MSNBC legal analyst Barb McQuade chimed in to say she now understands why Trump allies are accusing the FBI of committing crimes.

In short, she says, it's the only thing they've got.

"If the documents contain information about nuclear capabilities, then the 'planting' of evidence fabrication makes sense because there is no innocent explanation for having such things in a box in your basement next to your high school yearbook," she writes on Twitter.

It has not been confirmed yet whether the FBI actually found the nuclear documents they were searching for at Mar-a-Lago, although sources told the Washington Post on Thursday night that investigators did find signals intelligence, which can include highly classified intercepts of communications between foreign leaders.

As former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal tweeted in the wake of the news, "Signals intelligence (like electronic intercepts) are some of the most sensitive and secretive material in the US. There are a host of special markings and protections on every such document."

