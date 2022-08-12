'Sweet Jesus': Morning Joe reacts to bombshell revelations that Trump stashed nuclear secrets at Mar-A-Lago

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough expressed shock over revelations that FBI agents were looking for nuclear secrets among the documents stashed away at Donald Trump's private resort in Florida.

Attorney general Merrick Garland confirmed Thursday that he personally authorized the decision to seek a search warrant for Mar-A-Lago, and sources later said documents relating to nuclear weapons were among the classified documents they were looking for -- and the "Morning Joe" host was astonished that Trump's attorney said on Fox News that she hadn't spoken yet with her client.

"Sweet Jesus," he said. "I haven't talked to my client about whether he'd illegally removed nuclear secrets from the White House and taken them down to his country club illegally in Florida. You didn't ask the president that question? I mean, listen, this is a guy who has had contempt for classified information. Of course, he attacked Hillary Clinton for her emails, but as we saw time and again, showed that he had contempt for classified information."

Garland did much more than call Trump's bluff, Scarborough said.

"He called out, with his just-the-facts-ma'am approach, he called out Donald Trump's bluster," he said. "He called out Donald Trump's bluster and his lies, his B.S. You just get the sense that, from the start of this, Trump has known that he is a corrupt politician who has been cornered. So what has he done? He's refused to release the documents. He could have released the documents at any time. Instead, he's been whipping up a frenzy against the FBI and against law enforcement officers. We saw the consequences of that yesterday, most likely, if the reporting is correct."

"Sure enough, just as I've been warning on this show every day," Scarborough added, "the irresponsible voices on the Trump right are ginning up hatred against our FBI, against law enforcement agents, against the very people that they once claimed to support, and while they're whipping them into this frenzy, they're putting the lives -- they're putting targets on the back of FBI agents. They know who they are, and they were still doing it last night on TV, even after somebody tried to break into the FBI bureau in Ohio and cause harm to agents. Yeah, the person is deceased now because he was whipped into a frenzy by these conspiracy theories, just like Jan. 6."

"You look at the possibility that nuclear secrets may be involved here," Scarborough concluded, "and the fact that Trump's own lawyer says, 'Oh, I don't know, maybe nuclear secrets were stolen from the White House and taken down to Mar-A-Lago illegally,' but whatever it is, we understand from the DOJ that it was obviously so critical, that they felt like they had to move immediately."

