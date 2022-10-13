'Clear evidence of obstruction': CNN legal analyst says new revelations will deepen Trump's legal woes

CNN legal analyst Elliot Williams on Thursday said that new revelations about former President Donald Trump's alleged mishandling of top-secret government documents will put him in greater legal jeopardy.

Williams' analysis came after the Washington Post reported that a witness has told investigators that Trump personally ordered that top-secret government documents be moved to his personal residence even after he received a subpoena demanding their return.

To Williams, this is damning proof that Trump was engaged in criminal activity.

"Three words: Obstruction of justice," Williams said. "I've been on with you a thousand times, usually pretty cautious about these things. This is pretty clear evidence of obstruction of justice. If an individual is aware of an investigation and conceals or hides or tampers or destroys evidence as a means of getting around that, that's obstruction of justice, both for the person who directed them to do it and the person who did it."

Williams then speculated that the witness mentioned in the Post report pointed the finger at Trump because they feared being charged with obstruction themselves.

"My guess is this employee maybe is cutting a deal to not be charged themselves with obstruction," he argued. "It's pretty solid evidence assuming it's true."

