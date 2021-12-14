teargas us capitol january 6

Late Monday night, Rolling Stone published an extensive interview with Dustin Stockton and Jennifer Lynn Lawrence revealing that they've been cooperating with the House Select Committee on the attack on the U.S. Capitol. The couple exposed Donald Trump's administration, saying that they were informed of possible violence during the Jan. 6 event, but ignored the warnings.

“This guy’s sitting on giant gold buildings all over the world with his name on it, and we’ve done more to help those people than he has,” Stockton said of Trump. “It’s f*cking disgusting."

As he arrived to speak to the committee, Stockton carried with him a binder full of documents. His lawyer, Josh Nass, said that it is filled with information that should have "Trump’s orbit should be quivering in their boots"

"Trump fought the fights we wanted to fight," Stockton explained to Rolling Stone. "He championed the things we thought had been ignored and cast aside.… We attributed stuff to him that he didn’t deserve. It almost feels like it’s the same feeling you get after you get conned or scammed, where you initially don’t want to accept.”

His is the same opinion that many Jan. 6 attackers have expressed in court, describing QAnon and the MAGA world as a kind of cult.

See the photo and reporting of the comments below:

IN OTHER NEWS: Congressman suggests Trump officials will take Fifth Amendment to avoid being hanged for treaso

Congressman suggests Trump officials will take Fifth Amendment www.youtube.com

SmartNews