Here is why Trump is flailing as he tries to sell tickets to his O'Reilly rallies
US president Donald Trump. Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP

Reacting to a report from Politico that Donald Trump's rallies scheduled for December -- that will feature him being questioned by former Fox News personality Bill O'Reilly -- are failing to sell tickets, two political consultants told an MSNBC host that the ex-president made some crucial errors in the planning.

Speaking with host Aaron Gilchrist, former Trump administration official Shermichael Singleton explained that Trump's issues extend beyond just the rallies.

"I think the concern would be, Aaron, is whether or not some of those Trump voters, those who are quiet will, indeed, turn out in the number that are necessary," he stated. "Party leadership would clearly like to turn to a new page, new chapter, move beyond Trump while still being able to utilize aspects of Trump to engage voters they, themselves, may have a difficult time turning out."

"With that said I would add choosing Bill O'Reilly was a mistake here," he added. "I would have chosen Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson. I wouldn't have announced it at this point, probably closer to August, late September, to give people less time -- couple of strategic things from a marketing perspective that people did wrong or missed the ball altogether."

Turning to Democratic strategist Emily Tisch Sussman, Gilchrist asked," Former presidents, Emily, typically have a pretty easy time selling out tours -- Politico reported that. What makes Donald Trump different this go around, do you think?"

"Well, I think that it's probably hard for him to secure venues, sponsors, potentially vendors," she responded. "As much as his presidency was divisive, he still was the president. But once he crossed that threshold after January 6th, after the insurrection and continuing after the election, just to hammer the results and be in a total state of disbelief, it really did feel and continues to feel like a chipping away at democracy."

"Companies are concerned about associating themselves in that way," she elaborated. "So he really has to align himself politically with sponsors that are naturally inclined to support him. On the point of him joining up with Bill O'Reilly, what I found so striking about it is these are not the two easiest characters to work with. These are some incredibly difficult personalities that I can't imagine they would take direction from anyone."

"Honestly, it only feels like a matter of time before they announce that they can't go on tour together and can't work together," she predicted.

Watch below:


MSNBC 07 18 2021 07 25 18 youtu.be

Video 2020 Election SmartNews