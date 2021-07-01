'The first raindrop in a forming storm': Legal experts comment on Weisselberg indictment

The Washington Post was first to announce Wednesday that the grand jury in New York had handed down the first round of indictments against the Trump Organization and CFO Allen Weisselberg. The documents are still making their way through the courts and will be live Thursday for the public to read the specific charges against Trump's top financial guy.
Legal experts have anticipated the indictments as the Manhattan District Attorney's Office gave the Trump Org. an opportunity to reveal anything that could change the anticipated indictment. They provided nothing.
While Trump's lawyers have downplayed the indictments, other legal experts believe that this is the first shoe to drop from a grand jury that will meet for six months to review the evidence collected.
Those legal experts who have discussed the case anticipate that it involves a series of benefits from the Trump Org. like cars, apartments, and other things that were never taxed.
See the comments below:
Major development tonight which does raise the critical question: will accountability for Trump only come about via… https://t.co/mWjpHWg4QF— John Bonifaz (@John Bonifaz) 1625102440.0
Hannity can grovel at Trump’s feet all he wants tonight. Trump Org and the Trump CFO are still indicted tomorrow.— Bradley P. Moss (@Bradley P. Moss) 1625102886.0
To be clear, I'm not saying there will definitely be an indictment of Trump. I am simply saying that it's unlikely… https://t.co/vQDmJtAwa2— Elizabeth de la Vega (@Elizabeth de la Vega) 1625101185.0
Tomorrow is going to be a body blow for the Trump Org by all accounts What lies ahead after that for Trump himself… https://t.co/WDLv6MrckN— Norm Eisen (@Norm Eisen) 1625096137.0
Thank you, Jennifer Weisselberg. https://t.co/ieB2kJD9PY— Virginia Heffernan (@Virginia Heffernan) 1625098420.0
Oh, three people. I forgot my kids :). But… they better not put me on that position if they know what’s good for ‘em. :)— Elie Mystal (@Elie Mystal) 1625103809.0
Prediction: this is the first raindrop in a forming storm. There will be more indictments— Xeni (@Xeni) 1625097757.0
See comments from others below:
How many days until Trump comes out and says he doesn’t know Weisselberg? https://t.co/l7udWC7GqJ— Lev Parnas (@Lev Parnas) 1625100057.0
A grand jury has indicted the Trump organization as well their CFO Allen Weisselberg. Let the games begin.— ReallyAmerican.com 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican.com 🇺🇸) 1625099773.0
BREAKING: The Manhattan DA’s Office and the NY Attorney General’s Office have obtained indictments against the Trum… https://t.co/9MC4SkBvxt— Ali Velshi (@Ali Velshi) 1625102032.0
The trump Org and Allen Weisselberg have been INDICTED by a grand jury. The rich bitch hunt is ON.— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@BrooklynDad_Defiant!) 1625101227.0
"Allen Weisselberg. You mean the coffee boy?" https://t.co/UAWwzo4CJy— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch.com) 1625099133.0
Lev Parnas tweeting Allen Weisselberg being indicted I did not see coming. https://t.co/YmckgpFTl0— Adam Parkhomenko (@Adam Parkhomenko) 1625098055.0