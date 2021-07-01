'The first raindrop in a forming storm': Legal experts comment on Weisselberg indictment

The Washington Post was first to announce Wednesday that the grand jury in New York had handed down the first round of indictments against the Trump Organization and CFO Allen Weisselberg. The documents are still making their way through the courts and will be live Thursday for the public to read the specific charges against Trump's top financial guy.

Legal experts have anticipated the indictments as the Manhattan District Attorney's Office gave the Trump Org. an opportunity to reveal anything that could change the anticipated indictment. They provided nothing.

While Trump's lawyers have downplayed the indictments, other legal experts believe that this is the first shoe to drop from a grand jury that will meet for six months to review the evidence collected.

Those legal experts who have discussed the case anticipate that it involves a series of benefits from the Trump Org. like cars, apartments, and other things that were never taxed.

