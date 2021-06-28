Trump throws fit at 'rude, nasty, and totally biased' New York prosecutors as Trump Org indictment looms

On Monday, ahead of reports that the Trump Organization and possibly some of its high ranking executives could be indicted as part of an investigation by Manhattan prosecutors into the business' tax and financial practices, former President Donald Trump issued a furious statement laying into the prosecutors.
"Radical Left New York City and State Prosecutors, who have let murderers, rapists, drug dealers, and all other forms of crime skyrocket to record levels, and who have just announced that they will be releasing hundreds of people involved in violent crime back onto the streets without retribution of any kind, are rude, nasty, and totally biased in the way they are treating lawyers, representatives, and some of the wonderful long-term employees and people within the Trump Organization," wrote Trump.
He continued that the "Witch Hunters" are "relentlessly seeking to destroy a reputation of a President who has done a great job for this Country, including tax and regulation cuts, Border control, rebuilding the Military, and developing the vaccine in record time—thereby saving our Country, and far beyond," and that "They are a disgrace to our Nation!"
There is currently no indication that Trump himself, or members of his family, are among those who will be indicted initially.