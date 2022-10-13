'Trump Organization II' seeks recognition in New York as a Delaware company

Donald Trump's family business is drawing new scrutiny from New York Attorney General Letitia James after creating a company named "Trump Organization II."

"Days before the New York attorney general filed a lawsuit accusing Donald J. Trump and his company of fraud and seeking to shut down some of their business in the state, Mr. Trump’s lawyers created a new company in Delaware," The New York Times reported. "And on Sept. 21, the day the suit was filed, the new Delaware company filed paperwork in New York, seeking to be recognized there as the Trump Organization II."

New York's lawsuit targets the company, former president, along with children Donald Trump, Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump.

"Those maneuvers were detailed for the first time in a court filing on Thursday from the attorney general, Letitia James, who raised the prospect that Mr. Trump was seeking an end run around some of her lawsuit’s harshest potential punishments," the newspaper reported.

James issued a statement on Thursday.

“Our investigation uncovered the fact that Donald Trump and the Trump Organization engaged in significant fraud to inflate his personal net worth by billions of dollars to illegally enrich himself and cheat the system,” James said. "Since we filed this sweeping lawsuit last month, Donald Trump and the Trump Organization have continued those same fraudulent practices and taken measures to evade responsibility. Today, we are seeking an immediate stop to these actions because Mr. Trump should not get to play by different rules.”