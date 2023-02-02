Judge scolds Trump attorneys for tedious defense filings: 'Countless pages were wasted'
Donald Trump at a campaign rally at the Giant Center in 2019. (Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock.com)

A New York judge rebuked Donald Trump's lawyers for submitting unnecessarily long court filings in their case against New York attorney general Letitia James.

Justice Arthur Engoron asked why attorneys for the 16 defendants in the $250 million lawsuit against the Trump Organization had filed thousands of pages repeating the same defenses over and over, including the argument that the company doesn't legally exist and instead serves as shorthand for numerous other corporate entities, reported Newsweek.

"I don't know how many countless pages — if I was good at math I would have been an accountant — were wasted," Engoron said.

Ergeron didn't seem persuaded by the argument that the Trump Organization doesn't exist.

"In my 35 years practicing law, I have never, never ... seen a pleading with such excess verbiage as the 300-page-or-so answers of the 15-or-so answers to the complaint," the judge said.

The Trump Organization is registered as a corporation in New York comprising more than 500 entities, and two of them, the Trump Corporation and the Trump Payroll Corp., were convicted of tax fraud in December.

