'Nervous' pastor in Trump's Georgia case bailed out by podcaster 'Silk': report

MAGA podcaster Rochelle Hardaway Richardson, more commonly known by her stage name "Silk," has bailed out a Christian pastor indicted as a co-defendant in the Georgia election racketeering case, reported The Daily Beast on Friday.

According to the report by Josh Fiallo and Justin Rohrlich, Stephen Cliffgard Lee "was the last of 19 co-defendants to surrender to authorities. His attorney, David Shestokas, suggested Lee’s delay was money-related, with the Chicago pastor short by thousands on his $75,000 bond. Shestokas, who spoke at length about Lee’s case to The Daily Beast last week, said Silk spoke about Lee’s situation on her Thursday night podcast, telling her listeners that Lee 'needs to be in church on Sunday.'"

Shestokas called the last-minute donation to the bond a "miracle."

Richardson was previously a podcasting duo with Lynette Hardaway, known as "Diamond," who collaborated together on pro-Trump content. Hardaway passed away at the beginning of this year due to heart disease.

Lee, a former police chaplain before preaching at the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod in St. Louis, was charged in the elections scheme after he allegedly went to the home of Georgia poll worker Ruby Freeman — a focus of far-right conspiracy theories after Rudy Giuliani falsely accused her and daughter Wandrea "Shaye" Moss of stuffing ballots in favor of President Joe Biden on Election Night. According to reports, Lee allegedly wanted to talk to Freeman and persuade her to admit to election rigging.

Prior to receiving the money to post bond, Lee had complained that the bail set in his case was "excessive." It was also reported that Lee was "nervous" upon being indicted.