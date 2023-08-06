'Live in hell!': Trump flips out on Pelosi for calling him a 'scared puppy'

Donald Trump kicked off his Sunday morning with an ugly rant aimed at former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and her husband that ended with him writing she will end up in hell.



The former president who was on the receiving end of his second federal indictment this week related to his attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, appears to have taken exception to the Democratic lawmaker's comment that he looked like a "scared puppy" at his arraignment.



That, in turn, led to an early Sunday morning rant where he attempted to make the case that her words were "vicious."

RELATED: 'Frightening threats': Trump admin vets blow whistle on Fox News and hate mail

On Truth Social he wrote, "I purposely didn’t comment on Nancy Pelosi’s very weird story concerning her husband, but now I can because she said something about me, with glee, that was really quite vicious. 'I saw a scared puppy,' she said, as she watched me on television, like millions of others, that didn’t see that."



"I wasn’t 'scared'," the former president insisted before adding, "Nevertheless, how mean a thing to say! She is a Wicked Witch whose husbands journey from hell starts and finishes with her. She is a sick & demented psycho who will someday live in HELL!"