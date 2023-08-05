'Frightening threats': Trump admin vets blow whistle on Fox News and hate mail

Former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham on Saturday assailed Fox News and Trump supporters over threats she said she receives each time she appears on the news channel.

Grisham, who on Friday said Trump's recent threats posted to social media were "chilling," claimed the following day that she was getting more hate mail and threats than was typical.

"I get a lot of hate, but this AM I woke up to 10x the usual amount & some extra frightening threats," the former Trump representative said on X/Twitter. "Then I saw I was on FOX this AM & now understand. I guess Trump supporters only believe in the 1A when it applies to him."

Along with her comment, Grisham included a quote from a piece of hate mail she had received.

"Stephanie you're a BI--H TRAITOR now shut up and eat your bowl of d--ks," it read.

Grisham's tweet was reinforced by Olivia Troye, who served as a homeland security advisor to former Vice President Mike Pence.

"It's like clockwork when it comes to Fox News & the troll farms that target people based on their reporting," Troye added. "Grateful to Stephanie Grisham for being willing to take a stand & tell the truth."