Mike Pence's comeback flounders as he's ignored by Trump and his fans: report

According to a report from Politico, former Vice President Mike Pence is re-emerging with an eye on the 2024 Republican presidential nomination and the reception from supporters of Donald Trump is less than enthusiastic.
Noting that the relationship between the two was irreparably damaged during the last few days of the administration when the former president and his supporters turned on Pence because they thought he could stop the certification of Joe Biden's win, Politico reports that Pence is done laying low as he starts up a PAC and delivered a speech that was largely ignored.
While Pence praised the work the Trump administration did, Politico reports his relationship with Trump remains "cordial," but for the most part non-existent.
"If Pence is seeking solidarity, however, it has not entirely been reciprocated. Since January 6, Trump and Pence have talked more than five times, according to a Pence aide, including three this month. But the two have mostly gone their own separate and distinct ways," the reports states. "And Trump aides say they are not keeping tabs on his political machinations like they are for other leading Republicans. Indeed, a handful of those contacted for this piece confided that they had no idea Pence was making his post-White House debut on Thursday."
"I like Mike Pence. I think he was a great VP. A great guy," explained a former campaign aide. "But the reality is a large portion of the Trump base doesn't like him or care about him. He wasn't a liability [in 2020]. But was he an asset? Sure. He could give good interviews. But his ability to attract new voters wasn't really there."
As for that speech by Pence given to evangelicals -- a major part of Pence's base -- in South Carolina on Thursday night, it didn't even make a ripple with Fox News or even Pence backers.
"On Thursday, Pence debuted the type of lines and arguments that could serve to relaunch him politically in the months ahead. He slammed the Biden administration's 'avalanche of liberal policies' including the president's record on government spending, abortion rights, immigration, Iran Nuclear Deal and the 'woke chorus' calling for police reform," Politico's San Stein reported. "But there was evidence, even then, that the benefits that came with hitching his wagon to Trump had ended when that hitch came undone. As Pence spoke, no cable channel picked up his remarks. Just a few dozen people at any given time watched him live on Facebook, including roughly 55 when the speech ended."
FBI warned GOP's Ron Johnson he was being used to spread Russian propaganda -- and he didn't care
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) got a defensive briefing from federal law enforcement officials last year in which he was warned that he was being used to spread Russian propaganda -- but he quickly shrugged off their warnings.
The Washington Post reports that the FBI last summer told Johnson that he was spreading Russian disinformation aimed at influencing the results of the 2020 presidential election, but Johnson tells the Post that he didn't really care what they said.
"Regarding reports that I received an FBI briefing warning me that I was a target of Russian disinformation, I can confirm I received such a briefing in August of 2020," Johnson explains to the paper. "I asked the briefers what specific evidence they had regarding this warning, and they could not provide me anything other than the generalized warning. Without specific information, I felt the briefing was completely useless and unnecessary."
Johnson adds that he "suspected that the briefing was being given to be used at some future date for the purpose that it is now being used: to offer the biased media an opportunity to falsely accuse me of being a tool of Russia despite warnings."
The FBI last year similarly told Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani that he was being used to spread Russian disinformation, and the one-time New York mayor also blew off the agency's warnings.
The "Mayflower 400" -- the world's first intelligent ship -- bobs gently in a light swell as it stops its engines in Plymouth Sound, off England's southwest coast, before self-activating a hydrophone designed to listen to whales.
The 50-foot (15-metre) trimaran, which weighs nine tons and navigates with complete autonomy, is preparing for a transatlantic voyage.
On its journey the vessel, covered in solar panels, will study marine pollution and analyze plastic in the water, as well as track aquatic mammals.
Eighty percent of the underwater world remains unexplored.
Brett Phaneuf, co-founder of the charity ProMare and the mastermind behind the Mayflower project, said the ocean exerts "the most powerful force" on the global climate.
Rosie Lickorish, a specialist in emerging technologies at IBM, one of the partners on the project, said the unmanned craft provided an advantage in the "unforgiving environment".
"Having a ship without people on board allows scientists to expand the area they can observe," she told AFP.
A variety of technology and service providers have contributed to the project with hundreds of individuals involved from nations including India, Switzerland and the United States, said Phaneuf.
The project would have cost 10 times the roughly $1 million (820,000 euros) invested by ProMare without the "global effort," he added.
Smart captain
The non-profit venture will offer the data gathered by the project free of charge. The information could be of particular use to the future of commercial shipping.
The autonomous ship is scheduled to embark on May 15 if weather is favorable and permission is granted by British authorities.
The journey to Plymouth, Massachusetts -- the same voyage made by pilgrims on the original "Mayflower" in 1620 as they sought a new life in America -- will take three weeks.
While the Mayflower 400 voyage has been delayed because of the pandemic, Phaneuf said at least no one will fall ill on the trip.
"No one will get bored or tired or sick on this one. So it can take as long as it likes to do science," he said from the British port.
Sitting alongside him were three computer technicians checking the equipment remotely.
Meirwen Jenking-Rees, a 21-year-old student engineer, checked the ship's engines before it headed out for a sea trial.
Construction of the trimaran, which is automated from the robotic rudder that steers it to the diesel generator that supplements its solar power, took a year.
Developing its "smart captain", the onboard artificial intelligence, took even longer as the computer has had to learn how to identify maritime obstacles by analyzing thousands of photographs.
Lack of regulations
The "Mayflower 400" also had to be taught how to avoid collisions and first went to sea for "supervised learning".
Robotics and software engineer Ollie Thompson said that by running a "number of scenarios" the ship can learn "what are good actions, bad actions, so safe and unsafe".
So if it makes a mistake, the boat can correct itself "and then learn itself," he added.
The automated vessel uses its "eyes" and "ears" -- a sophisticated system of six cameras and radar -- to continue learning on its own.
Because of a lack of regulations around unmanned sailing, the Mayflower 400 is yet to be tested in rough seas or storms, a situation Jenking-Rees described as a "worst case scenario".
In simulated settings, however, the robotic craft has faced 50-metre waves.
Lickorish explained that the boat's artificial intelligence will be pivotal in conducting scientific experiments.
"It was trained with hundreds of hours of audio data," she said, "to detect the presence of marine mammals, recognise the marine mammals, and actually tell us something about population distributions out in the open ocean".
Analysing the chemical composition of the water, measuring sea levels and collecting samples of microplastics are the ship's other missions.
Similar robotic data collection has been ongoing in space for decades.
While the ship is totally autonomous, the team will monitor the ship 24 hours a day from England, ready to intervene remotely in case of danger.
Anne Douglas, a philanthropist and widow of Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas, died Thursday at her home in Beverly Hills, her family said. She was 102.
Kirk Douglas, who died in February 2020 at the age of 103, met his future wife in Paris in 1953, while filming "Act of Love."
After a whirlwind courtship, the couple got married in Las Vegas on May 29, 1954.
"It wasn't romantic, but it was legal and her new husband vowed that someday he would marry her again in a big celebration," the Douglas family said in their statement.
Kirk Douglas, one of the last superstars of Hollywood's golden age of cinema renowned for performances in "Spartacus" and "Paths of Glory," fulfilled that promise in 2004 for their 50th anniversary.
The couple were married for 66 years and had two sons, Peter and Eric. Their family also included two other sons, Michael and Joel, children from Kirk Douglas's first marriage.
Anne Douglas was born Hannelore Marx in Hanover, Germany on April 23, 1919. She was a student in Belgium when the Nazis bombed Brussels in 1940.
Anne escaped by car with friends, headed toward France. But her German papers were a liability, and she married a Belgian to obtain nationality.
Months after their arrival in Paris, the Germans occupied the city. When the Nazis decreed that movies must be shown with German subtitles, Anne's knowledge of German, English, French and Italian enabled her to find work with a French film distributor.
After the war, she continued her career in the industry, working for American network NBC, then for John Huston on the production of "Moulin Rouge," before meeting Kirk.
Anne Douglas was active in diplomacy and philanthropy, including visiting 44 countries as a goodwill ambassador for American values, work for which she was honored by the State Department's United States Information Agency.
Her philanthropy benefited causes including performing arts, women's cancers research and homeless women.
After learning of unsafe playgrounds at Los Angeles schools, Anne was determined to fix them.
"She convinced her husband the only way to fund the massive endeavor was to auction most of their art collection at Christie's," the family said, adding that the effort had resulted in 403 refurbished play spaces.
"I often wonder what would have happened to me if I hadn't married Anne," her husband had said. "I might not have survived without her business acumen and her finely-honed instincts."
