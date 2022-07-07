Michigan GOP group disavows Republican lawmaker for failing purity test on Trump and guns
Rep. Peter Meijer (Photo by Gage Skidmore on Flickr)

A Republican Party group in Michigan disavowed their congressman, Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI), over his support for gun safety legislation and Donald Trump's impeachment.

The Muskegon County GOP executive committee disavowed the first-term representative, an Iraq War veteran, because he supported the bipartisan Safer Communities Act to enhance gun safety passed by the Senate in the wake of mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, reported WZZM-TV.

"Peter Meijer violated the Oath of Office to uphold the Constitution which states '…the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed,'" the executive committee said in its resolution. "Peter Meijer voted without evidence of misconduct to impeach our United States President, Donald Trump."

"NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED: That the Muskegon County Republican Executive Committee will uphold the Constitution, conservative values that the Republican Party Platform is based on and those candidates and elected representatives that also adhere to the aforementioned," the resolution stated.

IN OTHER NEWS: New revelations indicate Trump may have committed a 'serious federal crime'

Meijer was among 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump after the Jan. 6 insurrection, and the lawmaker revealed the next day that he had purchased body armor and taken other steps to protect his safety in the wake of violent threats he had received.

The Muskegon County GOP executive committee has backed Joe Gibbs, a former Trump administration official in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development who has also been endorsed by the former president.

Gibbs has falsely claimed that Meijer voted to establish the House select committee investigating Trump's role in instigating the Capitol riot.

SmartNews