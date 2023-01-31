Watch: Trump pleads the Fifth multiple times in newly released video

Video deposition obtained by CBS News shows former President Donald Trump invoking his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination while testifying last summer in the New York Attorney General's fraud investigation.

The video shows Trump explaining why he decided to plead the Fifth despite in the past having ridiculed others who have done the same.

"Anyone in my position not taking the Fifth Amendment would be a fool, an absolute fool," Trump said at the start of the deposition. "I respectfully decline to answer the questions under the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution."

After Trump repeatedly said he "respectfully declined" to answer prosecutors' questions for a little bit, he soon started simply saying, "same answer" to every question asked.

By CBS News' count, Trump pled the Fifth roughly 400 times.

