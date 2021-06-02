Trump's delusional election claims will 'get more intense' the closer he gets to being indicted: NYT's Haberman
Donald Trump yelling during the 2016 Republican National Convention

Former President Donald Trump is reportedly telling his associates that he expects to be "reinstated" as president by the end of the summer -- and New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman said that attorney Sidney Powell is to blame for planting that false idea in his head.

Appearing on CNN Wednesday, Haberman outlined how Trump has come to believe the delusional theories of both Powell and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, both of whom have falsely claimed to have definitively proof of the 2020 election being "stolen" from Trump.

"Is Trump regurgitating what he's hearing from Lindell and what he's hearing Sidney Powell say? I think that's what this is," she said.

She also said that Trump has blown off warnings from allies to stop believing Powell.

"He's been told by a number of advisers that he has to stop focusing on this," she said. "It is part of why he is so focused on these quote-unquote audits in Arizona -- and why he's been trying to get them in other states -- because he thinks they're going to overturn the election."

Haberman also predicted that Trump's delusional claims about being reinstated will only grow louder if his legal peril increases.

"I expect it to get more intense the more he is under investigation by the Manhattan district attorney and the state attorney general in New York," she said.


