Trump thanked for all of his inadvertent progressive successes
President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence walk with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Senator Roy Blunt, R-Mo., Tuesday, March 10, 2020, upon their arrival to the U.S. Capitol for a Senate Republican policy lunch. (Official White House Photo by D. Myles Cullen)

Writing for the Huffington Post, senior White House correspondent S.V. Date penned a kind of thank you note to former President Donald Trump for the 2021 year of success that Democrats have accomplished.

While Republicans have worked diligently to stop any legislative movement, President Joe Biden, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) have accomplished a mountain. Some of that was a negotiation, but much of it was sheer luck.

Despite bipartisan support for the infrastructure plan, both sides were eager to move forward, but Trump walked away because he was being impeached. He ultimately blamed Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for the failure. He wouldn't allow the bill in the Senate when Trump was president. The same could be said for the American Rescue Plan. Trump desperately wanted another COVID-19 bailout for people before the election because he assumed it would help him and the Republicans who voted to support it. McConnell refused that too.

All of the progressive judges that now sit on federal benches couldn't have happened without Trump's mistakes. The two U.S. Senators in Georgia that swayed the balance of power in the U.S. Senate came also because of Donald Trump. His endless lies about election fraud cost Republicans big in Georgia in 2021.

“Trump handed it to them,” said Carl Tobias, who teaches law at the University of Richmond in Virginia. He explained that Biden's record-tying 40 district and appellate court judges on the bench would never have happened if it wasn't for the two new Georgia senators. Only Ronald Regan shares the tie. “They just wouldn’t have had the votes. I don’t know what they would have done."

Those on the bench show the true representation of the American populace with Native American appointees and other ethnic and racial minorities along with LGBTQ judges for the federal bench.

"Biden has also drawn from a broader range of professional backgrounds ― public defenders and voting rights attorneys, for example, rather than just prosecutors and corporate lawyers ― than previous presidents, even previous Democratic presidents," wrote Date. "Of the 40 Biden judges confirmed so far (35 more are already in the pipeline), a full 80 percent are women."

Without the Senate majority, Biden would have had to nominate more moderates, Date said, quoting Tobias. Biden's nominees would have faced a "much tougher path" if Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was in control all appointees would have been blocked or slow-walked.

Trump so enraged his base in Georgia that a full 752,000 of his voters didn't come out to vote in the final runoff.

For Trump, it wasn't about power or party, it was about him. It was about loyalty to him.

Biden got lucky when Trump screwed the pooch in Georgia," Date quoted GOP consultant Mac Stipanovich.

