Trump promises to be a 'loyal friend' to the NRA if he wins 2024 election

Former president Donald Trump promised on Friday to be a "loyal friend" to the NRA if he is once again elected as commander-in-chief.

Speaking at NRA's annual meeting, Trump said his first term was marked by the fulfillment of his promise to "save your Second Amendment from absolute obliteration."

"That's exactly what I did," Trump said in the wide-ranging speech, which also included praise for his creation of the "space force" and fear-mongering about those purportedly attempting to push the "transgender cult on your children."



He added that he was the "most pro-gun" president of all time, and said the gun association "better endorse" him yet again.

The left doesn't want to admit that shooting crimes are "rarely" committed by legal gun owners, Trump said. He said that despite the fact that recent mass shootings were marked by legal gun ownership.

The speech also included a number of promises for his next would-be term, including the disappearance of inflation and the elimination of the "deep state." He claimed Democrat-run cities are rampant with crime, but they "only want to prosecute" Trump himself.

"The issue is not too many guns. The issue is too many dangerous thugs on the street," Trump said during the impassioned speech. He also claimed that, if elected president once again, he would carry out a massive deportation operation targeting gang members and suspected gang members who are here illegally.

The speech also included gentle barbs at his fellow Republican presidential candidates, and readings of recent polls of the field.

He noted that his numbers have gone "way up" since he was hit with criminal charges related to alleged hush-money payments made to Stormy Daniels in the run-up to the election in 2016.

The speech came just hours after Trump slammed his fellow Republican contender, Ron DeSantis, for being "outplayed" by Mickey Mouse and Disney.