Revealed: Read the protective order handed down in the Trump elections case

The protective order signed by Judge Chutkan in the criminal case brought against Donald Trump for purportedly attempting to overturn the election was made public.
There was extensive back and forth in the hearing over the protective order, which Special Counsel Jack Smith sought to keep evidence in the case private. Trump's attorneys argued for a less expansive order that gave their client more freedom to disclose information, but the judge settled in the middle.