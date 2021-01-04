DC cops brace for armed Trump supporters at January 6 rally: 'That just will not be tolerated'

Police officers in District of Columbia have been told to be on the lookout for armed demonstrators this week as President Donald Trump's supporters protest his election loss.
The president has encouraged supporters to descend on the U.S. capital as Congress meets Wednesday to certify Joe Biden's election win, which dozens of Republican lawmakers have promised to challenge, and Washington's mayor has urged residents to avoid downtown -- as well as anyone "looking for a fight."
"We will not allow people to incite violence, intimidate residents or cause destruction in our city," said Mayor Muriel Bowser.
The D.C. National Guard will be deployed to help manage traffic and street closures, and police have been ordered to arrest anyone in violation of gun restrictions and other laws.
"We have received some information that there are individuals intent on bringing firearms into our city," said police chief Peter Newsham. "That just will not be tolerated."
D.C. prohibits open carry of firearms, and concealed carry permits from other jurisdictions are not valid there.
DC National Guard will be deployed to manage traffic control and street closures, per MPD Chief Contee, and DC police have been told to arrest anyone in violation of DC laws, including gun laws.
