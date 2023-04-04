Maddow: 'When you command people to protest for you and they don’t, what does that say about you?'

On Monday, MSNBC's Rachel Maddow compared Donald Trump's desperate pleas to bring protests to the streets of New York over his recent indictment to the Samuel Beckett play, Waiting for Godot.

Last week, Trump begged his supporters to take to the streets. "Protest! Protest! Protest!" he exclaimed. As Raw Story noted earlier today, very few of his supporters have suited up.

Maddow began her Monday night show with a New York Times report about a big planned homecoming rally for Trump. Roger Stone promoted it. The New Yorker said that reporters out-numbered Trump supporters. Politico reported over the weekend that a lone Trump supporter was there.

It "had been a very open question about how Trump supporters would respond to an arrest and indictment of the former president," Maddow continued. "You might remember what Trump first said when he announced to the country that he believed he would be indicted and arrested. Do you remember what his first statement was? He had a declarative demand to his supporters he said, 'Protest. Take our nation back. We must save America! Protest, protest, protest.' ... That didn't happen. That was a couple of weeks ago now, when Trump first said that he would be arrested. He demanded that his supporters get out to the streets, that they protest in response to the threat to arrest him. That did not happen. Nobody protested."

She said this may have happened because Trump was wrong about the dates of the indictment. But late on Thursday, it was made clear that this Tuesday would be the day.

"A handful showed up and waved flags at Mar-a-Lago, but it wasn't anything that constituted an 'event' by any stretch of the imagination," Maddow explained. "We've had headline after headline after headline that everybody is bracing for mass protests by supporters. It's not happening. At least, so far, it's not happening. And that in itself is an interesting political fact, a known outcome. He specifically called on his supporters to come out on his behalf to save America. 'Protest, protest, protest.'"

Maddow continued: "I mean, it's one thing for people not to come out and protest in your defense ... but when you specifically ask them to? When you, in fact, command them to and they don't? What does that say about you?"

See her opener below or at the link here.

