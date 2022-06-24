Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, on July 7, 2017 (AFP).

Documentary filmmaker Alex Holder is telling Politico's Playbook that former President Donald Trump had a mysterious call with Russian President Vladimir Putin just days before the 2020 election was set to take place.

Holder says that he was flying on Air Force one on October 25th, 2020, when he was told by then-chief of staff Mark Meadows that Trump would not be available for a previously scheduled interview because he was on the phone with Putin.

As for why Trump would be talking with Putin, Politico notes that the Russian president had actually publicly undercut Trump's claims about Hunter Biden's work in Russia and Ukraine by saying he saw "nothing criminal" about the activities of President Joe Biden's son.

"That Sunday, Putin undercut Trump and said that as far as he knew, the allegations were nonsense," the publication writes. "Sputnik, a Russian state-controlled media outlet, tweeted the news at 8:40 a.m. But it wasn’t until later in the day, when Trump was wrapping up a rally in New Hampshire, that the news broke through in the American press."

All that said, it's entirely possible that Holder's recollection in this matter is faulty, and Politico writes that "one top Trump official involved in those talks [said] that he had no recollection of a Trump-Putin call during that period."

