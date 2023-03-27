Russian President Vladimir Putin is threatening to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in the allied nation of Belarus, and former President Donald Trump believes that this development is the fault of the United States.
Writing on his Truth Social platform, the former president warned of the dangers posed by Putin's nuclear saber-rattling, but he did not blame the Russian leader for behaving irresponsibly.
Instead, he pointed the finger entirely at the United States.
"Here we go!!! Just as I predicted, now we’re playing with the 'BIG STUFF,'" Trump wrote, referring to the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons. "The 'N' WORD is now being used, front and center. This situation was caused by us -- It’s what happens when you have incompetent people running your government. All I can say to you right now is, PRAY!"
READ MORE: Trump ridiculed for wallowing in self pity: 'Suck it up, Donnie boy'
Trump has repeatedly heaped praise upon Putin over the years, and he even gushed about Putin's "genius" decision to invade Ukraine last year.
Trump also infamously took Putin's side during a press conference in Helsinki in which he said he did not believe his own intelligence agencies' conclusions that Russia had interfered in the 2016 election to help him win.