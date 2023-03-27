Trump ridiculed for wallowing in self pity: 'Suck it up, Donnie boy'

Two days after Donald Trump used his first major rally of the 2024 election season to lash out at his perceived enemies and complain about how he has been treated, the "Morning Joe" panel pounced on him for throwing himself what one of his critics called "a pity party."

With MSNBC host Jonathan Lemire pointing out that the former president's speech "...was dark. It was scary," MSNBC host Joe Scarborough jumped in to lambaste the former president for complaining about his lot in life.

"He spent most of the speech talking about himself. He spent most of his speech about "oh, poor, poor pitiful me.' It's a Linda Ronstadt song, just whining the whole time about how terrible his life is," Scarborough sneered. "He is such a triggered snowflake."

"But the thing is, suck it up, Donnie boy, it's all your fault," he continued. "This is what you've been doing. You know what? It's all coming home to roost. Like the documents case, the January 6th insurrection, bad for him. The latest in Georgia is bad for him."

"He whines the entire time, makes it about himself, and at the very end, he tries to wrap it in a little ball and says, 'I am your retribution. I've talked to you for an hour and a half.' And by the way, people started leaving halfway through his speech. They're like, okay, he's just talking about himself and not our lives."

Watch the video below or at this link.