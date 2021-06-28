Trump blew up on Gen. Milley in obscenity-filled Situation Room screaming match: report
According to a report from Jonathan Swan from Axios, at the height of street protests related to police shootings of Black Americans, Donald Trump got into a shouting match with Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley over the use of military in the streets.

Quoting from the upcoming book "Frankly, We Did Win the Election," by the Wall Street Journal's Michael Bender, Trump's blow-up with the general included an exchange where the former president yelled at Milley, "You can't f*cking talk to me like that!" with former Attorney General Bill Barr being forced to intercede.

Swan reports the following exchange, as detailed by Bender ,who wrote, "Privately, Milley confronted Trump about his role. He was an adviser, and not in command. But Trump had had enough":

"I said you're in f-cking charge!" Trump shouted at him.

"Well, I'm not in charge!" Milley yelled back.

"You can't f-cking talk to me like that!" Trump said. ...

"Goddamnit," Milley said to others. "There's a room full of lawyers here. Will someone inform him of my legal responsibilities?"

"He's right, Mr. President," Barr said. "The general is right."

Asked for comment about the exchange, a spokesperson for the former president stated: "This is totally fake news, it never ever happened. I'm not a fan of Gen. Milley, but I never had an argument with him and the whole thing is false. He never talked back to me. Michael Bender never asked me about it and it's totally fake news."

