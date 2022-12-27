Trump lashes out at New York Magazine reporter he calls 'dumb' and 'unattractive'

New York Magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi revealed a bombshell report in which she quoted a staffer of former president Donald Trump's who claimed he "cracked" while working in the White House alone through the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was among the many things in the text that ultimately ridiculed a sad, old, former president depicted as sitting alone at a restaurant table.

Photo of the New York Magazine Covery Story Photo: Screen capture





Trump was then mocked for schlepping for two hours to Miami, where he can play golf.

"He just goes, plays golf, comes back, and f*cks off. He has retreated to the golf course and to Mar-a-Lago," an adviser told the reporter. "His world has gotten much smaller. His world is so, so small."

The reporting sent Trump raging into his personal social media site, where he didn't dispute what was said other than his usual "fake news" claim before he attacked Nuzzi as dumb and ugly.

"The Fake & Corrupt News is only getting worse! As an example, I agreed to do a short telephone interview for a once very good, but now on its 'last legs' and failing, New York Magazine. The reporter was a shaky & unattractive wack job, known as 'tough' but dumb as a rock, who actually wrote a decent story about me a long time ago. Her name, Olivia Nuzzi. Anyway, the story was Fake News, her 'anonymous sources' don’t exist (true with many writers), and I’m happily fighting hard for our GREAT USA!"

It's the second time Trump went after Nuzzi in less than 24 hours. Nuzzi had written that Trump became "defensive" when asked about reports his daughter Ivanka and her husband, and former top Trump White House adviser, Jared Kushner want nothing to do with the 2024 campaign.