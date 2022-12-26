Trump fires back at report Ivanka and Kushner are avoiding him as he stews at Mar-a-Lago

Donald Trump kept up his prolific posting on his Truth Social account on Monday after spending the Christmas holidays lashing out at his enemies and complaining that, without him in the Oval office, the U.S. is going to hell.

Or as he put it on Christmas day: "The USA is dying from within!!!"

After attacking Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and his wife on Monday, the former president addressed a deep dive into his Mar-a-Lago life over the past 30 days since he made his announcement that he would be running for president for a third time written by New York Magazine's Olivia Nuzzi after she interviewed him at his pricey Florida resort.

A great part of her reporting noted that the former president is pre-occupied with his legal problems and has basically holed up at Mar-a-Lago where close aides say he is just going through the motions of running again ("He just goes, plays golf, comes back, and f*cks off. He has retreated to the golf course and to Mar-a-Lago"), and that "The magic is gone" as one campaign adviser admitted.

In his interview with Nuzzi, Trump balked at the idea that -- contrary what his close aides are saying -- he has almost become a shut-in, with the journalist writing, "Trump’s campaign schedule, described to me as 'busy,' involved 11 events over the course of the month. One event was the announcement itself. Five events took place at Mar-a-Lago. Four events were not events at all but taped videos that were aired at events where Trump was not physically present."

IN OTHER NEWS: 'Enough really is enough': Kari Lake's attorneys hit with sanctions filing day after Christmas

Addressing that Truth Social on Monday Trump wrote, "So funny to read and hear the Fake News political pundits saying that “Trump isn’t working too hard on his campaign. This is not a good sign, maybe he’s giving up (even though I’m leading BIG in the Polls!). What they don’t say is that, 'WE HAVE ALMOST TWO YEARS TO GO.' The Rallies will be bigger and better than ever (because our Country is going to Hell), but it’s a little bit early, don’t you think?"

In her New York Magazine piece, Nuzzi also noted that the former president became "defensive" when asked about reports that his daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner balked at lending him a helping hand after his dinner with anti-semite Kanye West and and white nationalist Nick Fuentes turned into a firestorm that had Republicans heading for the hills, and that they have continued to keep their distance since the 2020 election loss.

On Monday Trump claimed, "Contrary to Fake News reporting, I never asked Jared or Ivanka to be part of the 2024 Campaign for President and, in fact, specifically asked them not to do it - too mean and nasty with the Fake & Corrupt News and having to deal with some absolutely horrendous SleazeBags in the world of politics, and beyond. There has never been anything like this 'ride' before, and they should not be further subjected to it. I ran twice, getting millions more Votes the second time (RIGGED), & am doing it again!"