Watch: Dramatic music plays over Trump's dark speech at Youngstown rally

Donald Trump gave a long speech full of red meat at a Saturday evening rally in Ohio tonight.

The former president spoke at the Youngstown Covelli Centre in support of J.D. Vance's U.S. Senate campaign against Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH).

"This is a very important race," Trump said. "This is a great person who I've really gotten to know."

"Yeah, he said some bad things about me, that was before he knew me and then he fell in love," Trump said. "Remember, I said that about Kim Jong Un, he fell in love, and they said Trump is saying he fell in love — actually he did if you want to know the truth."

Vance had previously said Trump may be "America's Hitler."

Trump went on to darkly describe a broken country and attacked his perceived enemies, including GOP Senate Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). He also repeatedly lied about the 2020 presidential election, which he lost to Joe Biden.

He also laid out a plan following the midterms if the GOP wins.

"Republican majorities will also have to move quickly to fix the rot in our federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies," Trump said.

Trump also complained about what he called the "phony Steele dossier."

"It was all phony," Trump said. "How would you like to be me and go home and explain that one to my wife. 'Darling, it wasn't true, I swear it wasn't.' Remember that one, with the hookers from Russia? 'Darling, I'd like to explain this to you.'"

Then, for the second rally in a row, dramatic music began playing as Trump was finishing up his speech.

