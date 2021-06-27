'Biggest loser': Critics slam Trump's '90 minutes of rage' in Ohio
CSpan screenshot

Donald Trump kicked off what is being called "his revenge tour" in Ohio on Saturday night where he spent 90 minutes reciting a litany of complaints at how he was defrauded out of his re-election and how he has been treated since his election loss.

The former president raged lied about his record in office and raged at his perceived enemies during his speech while also pushing various unfounded conspiracy theories.

Critics of the president found his speech appalling while some of his supporters were disgusted that he is not bringing anything new to the fight.

You can see a sampling of responses below:














2020 Election SmartNews